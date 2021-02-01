A look back at Democrat-Herald photos from January 2001

Boys and Girls Club director Ron Loney gives a tour of the construction of their newest addition to the Albany facility.
Brenda Tunnell Left, a bus driver for the Lebanon School District, takes part in a workers rally in front of Lebanon High School.
Josh Davidson explains how he built his spray buggy from the ground up during the winter months.
Amie Morgan from Albany and her daughters Jessika, 4, middle, and Rachel, 2, feed ducks from a foot bridge at Grand Prairie park in Albany.
Lebanon High School vice principal LeAnne Raze talks to police officer Tim Shanks about suspended student who were trespassing on campus.
An Albany firefighter fights a structure fire.
Hayley Neville, 11, sits with a year's collection of candy in the living room of her family's North Albany home.
South Albany's Kim McGough (21) wrestles with Corvallis' Kellyn Cooper (24) while Marie Elbert (31) looks on.
MARK YLEN
Twenty years ago Albany Democrat-Herald photographers' January coverage included a look into the new construction at the Boys and Girls Club along with pickets in both Albany and Lebanon.
Other slices of life we covered in January 2001 included a visit to the Davidson's farm in the Halsey area, a potato chip making facility in Harrisburg and several high school sporting events.
Today we feature Democrat Herald archive photos from January 2001. Last week we featured photos from the same month by staff at the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
These historical pieces are published along with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays show significant events but also depict everyday life that we covered 20 years ago.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.