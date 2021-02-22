A look back at Democrat-Herald photos from February 2001

Twenty years ago Albany Democrat-Herald photographers' February coverage included documenting the first mid-valley female to reach the state wrestling tournament, West Albany's ski team competing on the slopes of Hoodoo and the opening of a new playground for Centennial Elementary students in Scio.

Other slices of life we covered in February 2001 included a campout on the steps of city hall, a catapult created by a Waverly Elementary School teacher and a swim fundraiser at the Albany Community Pool.

Today we feature Democrat Herald archive photos from February 2001. Last week we featured photos from the same month by staff at the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

These historical pieces are published along with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays show significant events but also depict everyday life that we covered 20 years ago.

