A look back at Democrat-Herald photos from December 2000

Pearl Harbor survivor Wayne Wehrli from Albany put a wreath at the Linn County Courthouse in remembrance of those veterans who lost their lives during the Pearl Harbor attack.
Albany Police Department Officer Jim Engel gathers information at the scene of a rollover crash.
Members of the Sweet Home Junior High Dance team, complete with Santa hats, perform for the crowd in downtown Sweet Home at "The Sounds of Christmas" parade. The 47 member group danced to the song "All I Want For Christmas" by Mariah Carey, and they spent three weeks preparing for the parade. Dozens of people lined the streets to see family and friends as well as the numerous cars, floats and horses.
Heidi Davies, 12, right visits with family and friends after the 2000 Albany tree lighting while Trevor Davies, 11, holds a candle.
West Albany graduate Kourtney Shreve celebrates a Duck score while playing for Oregon.
Surrounded by dozens of presents for needy children, 5-year-old Crysta Hembree of Albany tells Santa (Monty Meek) and Annette Pamplin what she wants for Christmas after a Toy Run.
Nicole Sebens, 3, and her 7-month-old brother Ryan ride along the parade route. The two Salem children were with their grandmother Barbara Borden of Albany, Ore. participating in the Downtown Twice Around Parade in Albany.
MARK YLEN
Twenty years ago Democrat-Herald photographers covered several events leading up to Christmas in the mid-Willamette Valley.
Besides parades in Albany and Sweet Home and a Christmas tree lighting, we covered a few fires, crashes and even a train that crashed into a loaded chip truck in the fog in Jefferson.
Today we feature Democrat-Herald archive photos from December 2000. Two weeks ago we featured photos from the same month by staff at the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
These historical pieces are published along with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays show significant events but also depict everyday life that we covered in 2000.
This photo gallery, along with a more in-depth collection of images online, is the last for this year in our series looking back two decades.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.