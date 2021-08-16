A look back at Democrat-Herald photos from August 2001

Twenty years ago in August, MC Hammer brought his show to Albany. Concerns of a drought brought us up to Detroit to look at the low water and lack of tourists.

Other happenings included covering cow pasture golf in Brownsville, Founders Day in Lebanon along with stories relating to local youth sports teams.

Today we feature Democrat-Herald archive photos from August 2001. Next week we will feature photos from the same time period by staff at the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

These historical pieces are published along with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays show significant events but also depict everyday life that we covered 20 years ago.

