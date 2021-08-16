 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A look back at Democrat-Herald photos from August 2001
0 Comments
alert

A look back at Democrat-Herald photos from August 2001

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Twenty years ago in August, MC Hammer brought his show to Albany. Concerns of a drought brought us up to Detroit to look at the low water and lack of tourists. 

Other happenings included covering cow pasture golf in Brownsville, Founders Day in Lebanon along with stories relating to local youth sports teams.  

Today we feature Democrat-Herald archive photos from August 2001. Next week we will feature photos from the same time period by staff at the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

These historical pieces are published along with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays show significant events but also depict everyday life that we covered 20 years ago.  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban enter Afghan capital Kabul

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News