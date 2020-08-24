A look back at Democrat-Herald photos from August 2000

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Twenty years ago, Democrat-Herald readers were treated with images from several music shows throughout the county, including Charlie Daniels and Wynonna Judd at the Oregon Jamboree in Sweet Home and fun at River Rhythms in Albany.

Other events we documented included Crawfordsville Bridge Day, Tree Day at the Udell Happy Valley Tree Farm near Lebanon and a hot August day of swimming in Lacomb.

Today we feature photos from the Democrat-Herald archives photographed in August 2000. Last Monday we featured photos from the same month by staff at the Gazette-Times.

These historical pieces are published along with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays show significant events but also depict everyday life that we covered in 2000.

This photo gallery, along with a more in-depth collection of images online, is the eighth in our series looking back two decades.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0