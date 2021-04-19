 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A look back at Democrat-Herald photos from April 2001
0 comments

A look back at Democrat-Herald photos from April 2001

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Twenty years ago, the Democrat-Herald staff documented the covering up of the T&R landmark sign near Interstate 5 and the rebuilding of the stage at Monthieth Riverpark. A photographer also covered the retiring flags by Post 51 of the American Legion in Lebanon and one of the first laptops installed in an Albany police car. 

Other images included documenting Senator Gordon Smith visiting the senior center and the Boy Scouts honoring longtime patron Rod Tripp.

Today we feature Democrat-Herald archive photos from April 2001. Last week we featured photos from the same month by staff at the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

These historical pieces are published along with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays show significant events but also depict everyday life that we covered 20 years ago.  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Asian families wary about school return amid virus

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News