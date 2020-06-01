A little Goodwill: retailers open under a new normal

The colored banners hanging from the ceiling dictating the sales will be the same.
But everything else in the mid-valley's Goodwill stores will look much different.
The non-profit thrift store chain began opening last month to the new reality laid bare by the novel coronavirus and subsequent social distancing mandates. It joins dozens of other stores around the area dipping their toes into Phase One that loosens some of those social distancing requirements.
As part of the re-opening, the stores have installed plexiglass at cashier stations and all employees will wear face shields, masks and gloves. Overhead PA systems will remind customers to stay six feet apart, and to enter the store, a face covering will be required.
"The Albany location opened a few weeks ago and didn't have a very big line," said Dale Emanuel, a spokesperson for Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette. "Corvallis just opened but we're seeing strong donations at both locations."
It follows a trend across the state for Goodwill. Transactions are down but sales are up — and so are donations.
"People have been holding onto things since spring cleaning," Emanuel said.
So far, transactions — counted as each time a total price is rung up — are down 10.45% in Albany and 32.49% in Corvallis from last year. Sales, though, are up around 48% for both locations.
How can transactions be down but sales increase?
"Traffic is down, because of the safety measures in place and community members following them," Emanuel said, noting that people may be visiting the store less frequently. "But folks are buying more when they come to Goodwill."
According to Lise Grato, Executive Director of the Downtown Albany Association, it's too soon to tell whether business has been impacted significantly by the social distancing requirements still in place. But businesses are taking many of the same precautions as Goodwill.
Some, for example, have installed plexiglass. Others are utilizing face coverings.
"We're delighted to see so many retail, salon and service businesses open again," Grato said.
Still, some things remain strictly in place in attempt to decrease transmission of COVID-19.
Goodwill will not be opening its dressing rooms, for example.
"It's too hard to manage the dressing rooms because a lot of people have to walk by each other at a very narrow place," Emanuel said. "They're closed for the near future but we'll be more flexible on our return policy."
Aisles at the two locations have also been altered to allow more room for social distancing. And, in adhering to the state's order, customers will be counted as they enter and leave the store.
"It's about six people per 1,000 square feet," Emanuel said. "The Corvallis and Albany stores are different sizes and so that will vary."
Goodwill is still taking donations in the area but those hoping to give could find themselves waiting in line.
There are currently 24 donation sites open in the area which serves Northwest Oregon, Central Oregon and Southwest Washington. Normally, there are 93.
Donations, Emanuel said, were at 4.2 million last year and have only increased.
"There are less places to donate, fewer people to there to process the donations and more are coming in," she said.
Goodwill is asking donors for their patience and to pre-sort their donations into categories. Also, for a little extra muscle.
"If it took a group of people to load your car, bring that group with you with masks and have them help," Emanuel said. "We know it's asking a lot."
Linn County is in the process of applying for Phase Two which would allow larger groups of people to congregate and pave the way for more of the area to open.
So far, Phase One has allowed restaurants and other retail businesses to open again but it hasn't quite been business as usual.
"Some of the restaurants who offered it were surprised the indoor seating wasn’t full over the holiday weekend," said Albany Visitors Association Executive Director Rebecca Bone. "This weekend may have been busier with the rain as well. We think people are still figuring out what the protocol is and that is still fluid as businesses figure out what is working well and what they need to improve on."
According to Grato, Albany's restaurants that have been opening to dine-in customers seem to be complying with a state recommendation for face coverings and it's becoming common sight to see owners and employees wearing them.
Other changes are on the horizon as well, according to Emanuel.
"During the Great Recession, what I saw was shopping (at Goodwill) shot up. We saw new shoppers, people looking to reinvent how they use their money," she said. "We're going to see, I think, a great deal of shoppers coming in and buying more either because they don't want to come back out or because they need more but they'll be looking to reinvent how they spend their money."
