A little Goodwill: retailers open under a new normal

Aisles at the two locations have also been altered to allow more room for social distancing. And, in adhering to the state's order, customers will be counted as they enter and leave the store.

"It's about six people per 1,000 square feet," Emanuel said. "The Corvallis and Albany stores are different sizes and so that will vary."

Goodwill is still taking donations in the area but those hoping to give could find themselves waiting in line.

There are currently 24 donation sites open in the area which serves Northwest Oregon, Central Oregon and Southwest Washington. Normally, there are 93.

Donations, Emanuel said, were at 4.2 million last year and have only increased.

"There are less places to donate, fewer people to there to process the donations and more are coming in," she said.

Goodwill is asking donors for their patience and to pre-sort their donations into categories. Also, for a little extra muscle.

"If it took a group of people to load your car, bring that group with you with masks and have them help," Emanuel said. "We know it's asking a lot."