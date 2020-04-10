A life of service: Veteran Paul Wilson dies at age 91 of COVID-19

"Unless he was sick, he was out there every day, morning and afternoon," Cairo.

Wilson became an advocate for Pioneer students beyond his responsibilities as a crossing guard. He was concerned about safety and lobbied the Lebanon Police Department and city councilors to provide additional signage near the school. Those signs were installed this winter.

"He was always working, always serving," Cairo said. "He didn't come to me and say 'Hey, do you want me to do this?' He took that upon himself to advocate, and we appreciated his voice."

Because of the limitations currently in place due to coronavirus it will take some time to make final arrangements. Wilson doesn't even know when he will be able to collect his father's personal items from the home.

“It is impossible to have a traditional funeral or memorial service. That’s just not possible. What we hope to do is, maybe in a month or two months’ time, when we get some form of all-clear, some form of permission to gather in large groups, then to have a memorial service. I think that’s the best thing to do. I think it honors his memory best. I would hate to schedule a memorial service and have people be afraid to attend," Wilson said.

As of Thursday, 21 residents of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home had tested positive for COVID-19 and three had died of the disease, according to information on the facility's Facebook page. Thirteen residents had recovered, and there were five active cases. The names of the other fatalities have not been publicly released.

