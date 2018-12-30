The first time David Connell ever saw the Benton County Courthouse was in 1973, when he was a third-year law student at Willamette University.
On Monday the 70-year-old Connell will retire after a 44-year career in the law, the last 14 as a judge of the Benton County Circuit Court.
And even after all this time, he said during a recent interview in his book-lined chambers, the stately 1888 building still takes his breath away.
“In this job, you come in the back door, and as the years go by you forget more and more where you are,” the silver-haired Connell said. “And then at lunch you go out for a walk and you come around the corner and there’s the courthouse – and it’s still amazing.”
Connell grew up in Mount Vernon, Washington, a small city between Seattle and Bellingham, where he worked in his family’s lumberyard.
Following his graduation from the Willamette University College of Law in 1974, he took a job in Corvallis as the first Legal Aid attorney in Benton County. Two years later he became the student legal counsel at Oregon State University, a post he held for seven years before hanging out his shingle as a private practitioner. At first he did a lot of criminal defense work, then moved into domestic relations, real estate and business law, estate planning and civil litigation.
In August 2004 Connell was appointed by Gov. Ted Kulongoski to finish out the last few months remaining in the term of Judge Henry Dickerson, who was retiring from the Benton County Circuit Court. Almost immediately, he had to start campaigning to keep the seat in the November general election.
“I was appointed on a Tuesday, got sworn in on Friday, had to file for election on Monday and was in a contested election on Tuesday,” Connell recalled with a smile and a chuckle. “It was a busy time.”
Connell won that race, defeating fellow attorney and good friend Hal Harding to secure a full six-year term. He was re-elected in 2010 and again in 2016, running unopposed both times.
Changing with the times
Looking back over his career, Connell said, he’s seen some major changes in the judicial profession.
On that first visit to the Benton courthouse in 1973, he recalled, he saw Frank Knight sworn in as the county’s third Circuit Court judge – up to that point, there had only been two.
“I expect the workload has changed a lot,” Connell said, “but the number of judges hasn’t.”
Another big change: the use of computers and electronic databases to access court records and legal reference materials.
“I used to haul around these piles of files,” he said. “Now everything’s electronic – but if the system’s down, you can’t work.”
And then there are Oregon’s sentencing guidelines, which dictate the maximum term of incarceration for all non-Measure 11 offenses. (Measure 11, in contrast, sets mandatory minimum sentences for certain crimes against persons.)
“There’s not much discretion there,” he said.
“It is what it is. And if what you want is uniformity, it gives you uniformity; if what you want is to lower the number of people going to prison, it does that. And those are two good things – but it was a dramatic change from when I was practicing (criminal) law.”
Memorable moments
Asked for some of his most memorable moments on the bench, Connell grows thoughtful.
Then he says this:
“Many times what it amounts to is just sadness. There’s no winners in these things. Many times you have a victim who’s irreparably harmed, and you’ve got a defendant with many, many problems. You have to make a decision that no one’s going to be happy with – and you move on.”
On the other hand, there are moments of pure joy – like presiding over adoption ceremonies.
“I get to do those occasionally, and that’s very enjoyable,” he said.
Connell didn’t have a gavel when he became a judge – his staff had to get him one – but he always brings it to adoption ceremonies.
“The child come up and they gavel the proceeding closed,” he said. “If they have a baby, the parents hold their hands.”
Another bright spot for Connell has been presiding over Benton County’s Drug Treatment Court, a role he inherited when Judge Janet Holcomb retired in 2012. The program is often the last chance for people with addiction issues who are facing prison time for serious criminal charges.
It combines supportive drug treatment with the threat of sanctions. Failing a drug test – or, even worse, lying about drug use – can result in jail time. Not everyone manages to complete the program. But for those who do, it can be a real game-changer.
“Being a Drug Treatment Court judge has been by far my greatest experience as a judge. Being able to see people change their lives has been a high point for me,” Connell said.
“What seems to work is balancing compassion with accountability.”
Connell recalled one woman in the program, a mother of two, who was repeatedly sanctioned with jail time for lying about using meth. When he asked why she kept lying when she knew the penalty, the woman told him, “It makes me physically ill to tell the truth about my drug use.”
The next time she came to court, the woman had a big smile on her face, and Connell assumed the worst: that she was using again.
But when he asked how she was doing, he got a surprise.
“I’m doing great,” she told the judge. “When I was in jail, I made a decision I’m not going to use drugs anymore. … It was my time.”
And she was as good as her word. According to Connell, the woman never failed another drug test. She completed her treatment program, got a job and is still doing well five years later.
“That is really how it happens,” Connell said.
“You have to be compassionate with folks, you have to care about them, but you have to hold them accountable. And some of them have told me this is the first time they’ve been held accountable since they were 14 years old.”
About the jail
But it’s hard to hold people accountable if you can’t keep them locked up, and that’s become a major problem in Benton County, according to Connell. With just 40 beds, the jail next door to the courthouse in downtown Corvallis just isn’t big enough to do the job, even with the additional rental beds local taxpayers are paying for at a facility in The Dalles.
“We’ve needed a new jail since before I became a judge,” he said. “In the criminal justice system, if you don’t have the accountability piece, it doesn’t work well – and it’s not working well.”
Connell said he spends almost as much time writing arrest warrants for people who fail to appear for their court dates as he does arraigning people on criminal charges – but it doesn’t do any good because offenders know there’s not enough room at the jail to hold them.
“We have people with multiple, multiple (failure to appear) charges, but as soon as they get picked up, they’re immediately released,” Connell said. “And what does that tell them? It tells them that what they’re doing is working.”
Three times since 2000, the voters of Benton County have rejected bond measures to build a larger jail. Early this year, the county decided to try a different approach, commissioning a team of outside experts to perform an in-depth analysis of the local criminal justice system. The consultants’ report includes three alternative recommendations for improving the system – all of which involve building a modern jail with a larger holding capacity while expanding treatment and rehabilitation options.
This time, Connell hopes, the voters will listen.
“The best way to keep people out of prison is to hold them accountable early on and get them the help they need,” he said. “This prison thing – nobody comes out of prison a better person than when they went in, and it’s tremendously expensive.”
Not done yet
Even though Connell will officially be retired after Monday, he won’t be hanging up his black robe just yet. In the Oregon court system, retiring jurists serve for five years in the role of senior judge, filling in as needed around the state for seven weeks a year.
Connell’s first assignment will be in the familiar confines of the Benton County Courthouse, where he’ll continue to serve in an interim capacity until his successor is chosen by Gov. Kate Brown and sworn into office. After that, he’ll go wherever the chief justice of the Oregon Supreme Court decides to send him.
“Every court does things a little differently,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to doing it.”
He’ll also spend more time at the Oregon coast and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, two places near and dear to his heart. And he expects to do a certain amount of volunteer work, although he plans to take about a year off before making any commitments.
“We’ll just have to see where it goes,” Connell said. “I’ve been doing this law thing for 44 years. I’m ready to do something else.”