IF YOU GO

Six historic Albany homes will be decorated for the holidays and open for viewing during the 40th annual Christmas Parlour Tour of Historic Homes, scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in downtown Albany.

Tickets are $15, which includes music, refreshments, the horse-drawn wagon and trolley rides. Children under 12 are admitted free with a paid adult. Pre-sale tickets are available at albanyvisitors.com.