A guide to some of the best mid-Willamette Valley pumpkin patches

Fall is upon us, and seasonal farms are sprinkled throughout the mid-Willamette Valley like pumpkins in a patch. Here are some local farms to check out this spooky season for all things fresh produce, corn maze, cider and fun.

GreenGable

Located at 24689 Grange Hall Road in Philomath, GreenGable is home to nearly 200 pumpkin and winter squash varieties. Viesia and Demetri Balint have been growing flowers there since the early 1990s, and they started up this pumpkin patch in 2002.

Viesia Balint said that all of the pumpkin and squash varieties are edible, although some might be better for animals than for humans. It all depends on the fiber and sugar content, and each continent grows their own variety.

“Australia has kangaroos, we have buffaloes,” she said. “It’s the same with pumpkins.”

Oregon even has its own variety of pumpkin called Sweet Meat. The squash, which is blue/grey on the outside with golden flesh on the inside, adds a sweet and dry flavor to pies and soups.