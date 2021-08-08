A garden party to be celebrated: Corvallis club holds 50th

Fifty years ago, in 1971, Rick Nelson, formerly known as Ricky on “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” performed in an oldies concert at Madison Square Garden.
All was well until he veered away from his ‘50s and ‘60s hits and started playing newer songs; the audience booed. But Nelson had the last laugh the following year when “Garden Party,” a song he wrote about the disappointing experience, became a Top 10 hit.
Also in 1971, across the country in Corvallis, other historic but more positive events were taking place. For one thing, the Corvallis Evening Garden Club, which started in 1969, became a registered organization of the Oregon State Federation of Garden Clubs and the National Council of State Garden Clubs.
The club celebrated its 50th anniversary with — what else? — a garden party last Monday at the home of three-year club member and Master Gardener Janet Magedanz.
Club president KJ Lee drove his 1971 Volkswagen Beetle to the party, and greeted guests at a sign-in table. “I’m the first male president of the club, and the first veteran to be club president,” he said.
Lee invited all former club presidents to the celebration. Gloria Wood, 93, attended the party; she became the club’s first president upon its formation in 1969. “I was overwhelmed when they called to invite me,” she said. “This club has grown so much.” Wood has not been active in the club for several years. While gardening interests her, she confessed that her true love is flower arranging.
The club started as an offshoot of an Oregon State University interest group for newcomers to town. In 1964, new Corvallis resident Louise Copes attended a group meeting and chose a gardening group as something she was interested in. In that group, Copes met several people who later became members of the Corvallis Evening Garden Club. Copes became the club’s second president, succeeding Wood in 1971.
In the ‘60s, Corvallis had several garden clubs. Local women who either worked or stayed home with young children decided to form a club that would meet in the evening, after the dinner hour; members’ husbands would stay home and look after the children.
“The club was mostly OSU faculty wives,” said Freda Vars, the fourth club president. “We met in the evening because some of us worked. A lot of the other garden clubs have folded, but we’re still here.”
Members, in those days all female, hosted programs in their homes and held gardening workshops in their garages, often with children present. Over the years, men started joining the group.
At the anniversary celebration, Magedanz escorted visitors around her spacious backyard garden, which includes several out-of-the-way spots with chairs or small shelters for relaxing. Nooks and crannies are filled with arrangements of decorative pots holding clusters of succulents. Magedanz has recently turned to cultivating small deciduous trees and dwarf conifers: “They’re less work and they grow slowly,” she said.
She employs a technique called color echo in her garden; a Kopper King hibiscus with blooms as big as a luncheon plate displays its maroon foliage next to berberis and echinacea, which pick up the color scheme.
As the afternoon turned slightly sultry, members sauntered around the garden, reminiscing about their years in the club and enjoying their surroundings.
