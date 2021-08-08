A garden party to be celebrated: Corvallis club holds 50th

Fifty years ago, in 1971, Rick Nelson, formerly known as Ricky on “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” performed in an oldies concert at Madison Square Garden.

All was well until he veered away from his ‘50s and ‘60s hits and started playing newer songs; the audience booed. But Nelson had the last laugh the following year when “Garden Party,” a song he wrote about the disappointing experience, became a Top 10 hit.

Also in 1971, across the country in Corvallis, other historic but more positive events were taking place. For one thing, the Corvallis Evening Garden Club, which started in 1969, became a registered organization of the Oregon State Federation of Garden Clubs and the National Council of State Garden Clubs.

The club celebrated its 50th anniversary with — what else? — a garden party last Monday at the home of three-year club member and Master Gardener Janet Magedanz.

Club president KJ Lee drove his 1971 Volkswagen Beetle to the party, and greeted guests at a sign-in table. “I’m the first male president of the club, and the first veteran to be club president,” he said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}