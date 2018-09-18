Sometimes a fresh perspective can make all the difference.
That’s what the Marys Peak Alliance is hoping for with a multivenue art show that aims to help mid-valley residents see their backyard mountain through new eyes.
On June 21, the day of the summer solstice, the nonprofit organization took 41 area artists on a field trip to the 4,097-foot peak — the high point of the Oregon Coast Range — located about 15 miles southwest of Corvallis.
Part of the group wandered through the wildflower meadows and noble fir groves near the summit, stitching together segments of the East Ridge, Summit and Meadow’s Edge trails in a figure-eight hike. The rest ventured a few miles down the Harlan Road to get a glimpse of rarely seen waterfalls deep in the woods.
The result is “ARTscend Marys Peak,” an outpouring of 59 artworks in a variety of media that showcase the many faces of the familiar mountain. The pieces are on display at seven locations around downtown Corvallis, with a special showing set to coincide with the Corvallis Art Walk from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday (see box for details). At 6 p.m. that evening, the alliance will host a slide presentation at the Old World Deli featuring individual works from the show as well as photos from Barry Wulff’s new book, “Marys Peak: Sentinel of the Coast Range Mountains.”
“There’s a story behind every one of these pictures,” said Dave Eckert, a founding member of the Marys Peak Alliance, during a preview of the show on Tuesday.
He pointed to two photographs by Phil Coleman hanging on a wall at the Majestic Theatre as examples.
One, an ink-tinted image titled “Peak Spirits,” shows a thin line of trees on the edge of a meadow, shrouded in morning fog. It depicts a part of the mountain where the Forest Service cut down a number of mature trees as part of a meadow-restoration project, sometimes leading to some unforeseen consequences.
“The next winter we had 100- to 120-mph winds,” Eckert said. “There was a huge blowdown of trees.”
The other shows a clump of beargrass with tall, white flower stalks in full bloom. Traditionally, Eckert said, the plant has played a significant role in the region’s Native American culture.
“Beargrass is very, very important to the Kalapuya, for a lot of reasons,” he said. “One of them is basket weaving.”
A painting by Laura Crosby captures a Forest Service employee named Tony Farque, who happened to be on the mountain June 21, wearing a droopy mustache, a Smokey Bear hat and a stern expression.
“There was this dude up there decked out in old school Forest Service garb,” Eckert said. “He’s really into re-enactment, and he was dressed up as Gifford Pinchot, the founder of the Forest Service.”
In addition to paintings and photographs, the show also features drawings, ceramics, fabric and fused glass creations — even a totem pole. (One piece, made entirely of broken glass, bullet shells and other discarded objects gathered from the mountain, was removed from the show after it was purchased by someone from outside the area who was leaving town the same day.)
In part, the sale is a fundraiser for the Marys Peak Alliance, with a portion of art sales going to support a program that offers educational tours of the peak to about 500 middle school students each year.
“We’re only asking the artists for 10 percent, though some are giving more than that,” Eckert said.
But while any money generated for the group by “ARTscend” is welcome, he added, it isn’t the main point of the project.
“We want to inspire as many people to preserve and protect Marys Peak as possible,” Eckert said, and the alliance sees art as a way to advance the cause.
“We’d really like to inspire artists to inspire others, to help us do our work.”