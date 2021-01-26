A flurry of activity: Short-lived snowfall makes mid-valley roads slick, but serious problems avoided

A winter storm dumped an inch or two of wet snow in parts of the mid-valley on Tuesday, creating slick driving conditions that sent a few vehicles sliding off the road but had not caused any serious crashes by late afternoon.

The snow was expected to taper off Tuesday evening with some accumulation at higher elevations before giving way to slightly warmer temperatures and rain on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

While it lasted, however, mid-valley residents made the most of what accumulation there was, flocking outdoors to build snowmen, make a few sled runs and chuck some snowballs.

Slick conditions resulted in difficulties for some drivers on Highway 20 near Wren Hill west of Philomath, where several vehicles went off the road shortly after 2 p.m.

“We had a few crashes but no injuries,” Benton County Undersheriff Greg Ridler said.

“We had people driving off the road and driving too fast for the conditions. People need to slow down, take their time, not go as fast as they normally go,” he added.

With snow beginning to accumulate in the higher elevations in the Coast Range, Ridler advised drivers to avoid traveling on Highway 20 west of Philomath.