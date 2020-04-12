A drive-in Easter service for Holley church

HOLLEY — The parking lot of the Holley Christian Church is usually packed for both of the historical house of worship's two Sunday services.
But on Easter Sunday, the young and old alike stayed in their vehicles due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and social distancing regulations.
Instead of the congregation going to Pastor Kevin Hill, he came to them, along with the churches’ musical worship team, all from a stage set up outside.
No one was allowed outside of their vehicles, nothing could be passed into or out of the automobiles and no one was allowed inside the church. Offerings could be made in the church mail box, by phone or online. There was no passing of a collection plate.
Carrie Brown and other volunteers held up posters with scanning codes on them so people could use their smart phones to download lyrics to the songs the worship team sang. The lyrics also were posted to Facebook beforehand for residents who wanted to print them and bring them along.
The 149-year-old church usually has two services on Sunday, but held three drive-in services on Easter. Drivers were instructed to tune their vehicle’s radio to 102.5 FM to listen to the music and Hill’s sermon.
Hill kept the program to about 30 minutes and said that although he picked his sermon theme months ago, it was especially fitting Sunday — Jesus rolled the stone away from his tomb — symbolic of rolling away our troubles and sins.
Hill said the novel coronavirus pandemic is certainly a worldwide burden, but not something Jesus cannot help the world bear.
“I never knew just how much this theme would apply to today’s issues,” Hill said.
Hill encouraged people who were viewing the service on the Internet — regular Sunday services can be viewed at www.holleychurch.org — to send in their thoughts or questions about his sermon even while he was speaking.
Although the pastor and his flock were separated by tons of sheet metal and glass, members of the congregation were invited to participate by honking or beeping their car horns to symbolize shouting “amen” or turning on a turn signal or windshield wipers to express an “alleluia.”
“Can I get some amens online and some amens here?” Hill said, as horns blared.
Although everyone kept their distance, loud cheers of “Happy Easter!” rang out as cars and trucks pulled into and out of the church parking lot that was recently doubled in size to about 100 spaces, just in time for the unique service.
Holley Christian Church was founded in 1871 when services were held in the Splawn Schoolhouse. In 1887, the church moved into a small building on Fern Ridge south of Sweet Home and in 1897, the first service was held in the current church, although only portions of the original building remain.
In December, thousands of Christmas lights adorned the church for the first time in its history.
Sunday’s services were modeled after drive-in movie theaters popular in the 1950s and 1960. Families would watch movies on large screens from their cars and listened through portable speakers they hooked to their car’s driver side window.
