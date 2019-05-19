The plan was pretty inspired: The pond at Starker Arts Park in Corvallis needed to be drained for work this summer, so why not empty it on the same day that a kids' day was planned, so visitors could learn about the pond's ecosystem by seeing what was living in it?
That was the plan. One hitch: Corvallis city employees began to pump water out of the pond at 8 a.m. Saturday, but by the time the Kids to Park Day activities started at 10 a.m., the pond was still nearly full of water. And it was still pretty full of water at noon, when the event ended. And still pretty full of water an hour after the event ended and all the activities were folded up and gone.
Ted Hart, the city’s stormwater program specialist, said during planning city staff thought the pond was only 2 or 3 feet deep, but as they began pumping water out they realized it was up to 6 feet deep in places.
“There was two to three times as much volume as we expected,” he said.
As the day wore on, city workers added more pumps to move water from the pond into the nearby Lower Dunawi Creek, which drains into the Marys River. Hart said by the end they were pumping around 500 gallons of water out of the creek every minute.
But all was not lost.
Even though the plan was a bust, kids still got a chance to experience aquatic life firsthand, thanks to Brian Bangs, with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Bangs, a fisheries biologist, was invited to help identify species found in the pond. Thankfully, he had already collected a tank of aquatic animals, including rough skinned newts, sculpin, and threespine stickleback, at the Marys River Friday to display during the event.
“I’ve showed up to these and not caught anything before and that’s a big disappointment,” he said.
Bangs’ table was popular during the event, with dozens of kids passing through and getting a chance to see and touch the creatures he brought. He said he brings similar displays to many events, even though it’s not really part of his job duties.
“It’s not my job, but honestly it’s so important for kids to do things like touch a rough skin newt or see how squishy a bullfrog is,” he said. He added that kids can read about these animals or see pictures of them, but until they get to see them in real life they don’t really get to understand what they are like.
Bangs said the plan with the draining of the pond was to collect all the animals found, and release the native species back into the Marys River, and humanely dispose of the invasive species.
Jackie Rochefort, park planner for Corvallis, said the pond was drained to prepare it for work this summer. She said the city was given a $300,000 donation for projects at the park and the pond refurbishment will get about a third of that. She said the plan is to redo the artificial pond so that it is a bit more like a natural pond with native plant species.
She said the city doesn’t really know yet what the substrate below the pond is like, so contractors will assess the pond this summer and then upgrade it as needed. The work will involve building areas that step down to deeper depths to allow a variety of native species to have the conditions they need to thrive, she said.
Rochefort said the park and its amphitheater will remain open this summer as work goes on, but warned there will be caution tape up in some areas and construction work of which visitors should be aware.