A deeper look at underlying medical conditions

“In addition, younger people who have COVID-19, including those with mild symptoms, may spread the virus to older adults and others who are at higher risk of severe illness. This is why isolating away from other people if you are sick is important, as well as practicing physical distancing and good hand hygiene at all times.”

Wirtis also said that it is too soon to have any data that would establish whether the COVID-19 or the underlying medical conditions played the dominant role in any fatality.

“Those underlying conditions can make someone more at risk for severe illness from COVID-19,” Wirtis said. “(But) in any given case it’s usually not possible to determine the relative contribution of age, health issues, or other risk factors, but as more research is done this will become clearer at the population level.

“For example," she said, "based on large population studies of people who died and their risk factors, we may eventually be able to say that having a particular condition increases risk of death from COVID-19 by X%, but that would still be an estimate and would vary based on different populations with different demographics, different prevalences of the novel coronavirus, as well as differences among the individuals in a population.”

