RESOURCES FOR OSU STUDENTS Counseling & Psychological Services offers a wide array of services for students in crisis, including walk-in counseling from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and an after-hours crisis line that kicks in when the office is closed. Call 541-737-2131 for more information. Additional resources can be accessed through the CAPS website at https://counseling.oregonstate.edu/mental-health-promotion/suicide-risk-reduction-program. Student Health Services has two psychiatrists on staff available to see students with a clinician’s referral. Call 541-737-9355 for an appointment. The Office of Student Life can help students work through a crisis and provide referrals for additional assistance. Call 541-737-9200. The Student Care Team provides resource referrals and case management services for students experiencing a crisis. Call 541-737-8748.

OUT OF THE DARKNESS OSU is hosting a campus walk to raise awareness about suicide and raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 27. Check-in begins at 10 a.m. at the Student Experience Center Plaza, 2251 SW Jefferson Way in Corvallis, and all are welcome to participate. Register, donate and learn more online at www.afsp.org/Oregonstate.

FEELING THE PRESSURE Going to college can be a wrenching transition for some students. The pressure to perform academically can be intense, and many also experience financial difficulties and social stresses while feeling cut off from their traditional support network of family and friends. A pair of student surveys showed how those pressures are playing out at Oregon State University. Anxiety: 15 percent of respondents reported moderate anxiety, while 10 percent had sever anxiety. Depression: 18 percent reported some level of depression, while 14 percent classified their depression as severe. Academic impairment: During the most recent four-week period, 31 percent said they had experienced one to two days of academic impairment due to emotional or mental difficulties, while 23 percent said they had problems on three to five days and 22 percent put the number at 6 or more days Suicidality and self-harm: 11 percent of respondents said they had suicidal thoughts, 4 percent had a suicide plan and 1 percent had attempted suicide, while 20 percent had intentionally harmed themselves Demand for services: The number of students served by OSU Counseling and Psychological Services has grown from 1,897 in the 2013-14 school year to 3,004 in 2017-18, while the number of clinical contacts by CAPS grew from 9,985 to 15,026 Source: OSU student responses to Healthy Minds and National College Health Association surveys