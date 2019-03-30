The appeal of the Chintimini Kennel Club’s Conformation, Obedience and Rally Dog Show this weekend for people who show dogs is no surprise: It’s a chance for their dogs to win a title in a high level competition.
But Linda Kornhi, a member of the Corvallis-based club, said the event also is a way for members of the public to learn more about dog breeds they might be considering getting.
“If you’ve heard a little bit about a breed and you are interested in it, this is the place to come,” she said.
Kornhi said dog breeds were all created for a specific purpose, so it’s valuable for people to learn more about what kind of care breeds need before they get one.
“People fall in love with a certain look and they may not understand what is required to maintain that dog,” she said.
The event is an opportunity for the public to talk to trainers and breeders of a wide variety of breeds, she said.
The event began Friday and continues today from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Linn County Expo Center at 3700 Knox Butte Road. Parking is $5 but admission is free.
Kornhi, of Pleasant Hill, raises and shows Cavalier King Charles spaniels. She said the dog show is structured so that dogs compete with others in their breed first. The winners at the breed level go on to compete among groups of dogs, like hounds or sporting dogs. The winners at the group level go on to compete for best in show.
Kornhi said judges evaluate each dog based on how well it conforms to the American Kennel Club’s standards for the breed, which she said is kind of a word picture of what the dog is supposed to look like. The winners are the dogs that best conform to the standards for their own breed, she said.
Kornhi said the club brings in judges come in from as far as the East Coast and Canada. Participants mostly come from the Western states, but a handful come from the East Coast for national championship specialty competitions for a few breeds, such as the Tibetan mastiff.
The dog show had more than 1,800 entries and the event also has an associated agility competition which has another 300 entries.
Sammie Lewis, of Yelm, Washington, shows dogs professionally and brought a group of dogs to the event. She agreed that a major appeal of the event for general audiences is a chance to learn more about what dogs might be a fit for them.
“It’s good if you are looking for a dog to come here and talk to a breeder about what dog is right for you,” she said.
For dog owners, she said, winning at shows like this can make dogs more valuable as breeding stock.
Devyn Thomas, 10, of Vancouver, Washington, showed her Tibetan spaniel, Quinn, at the event.
She said showing Quinn is “very fun because I get to miss school and be with my puppy all day.”
She added that over the last year-plus of showing Quinn, she’s also learned to not get nervous before competitions.
“It’s helped my confidence. I used to get stage fright at dog shows, but now that’s gone.”
Attendees who think their dog might have the right stuff to compete at a show are invited to attend a Sunday session titled "Dog Show: 101" starting at 11 a.m. at the Chintimini Kennel Club booth.