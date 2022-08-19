‘A blank canvas’: Mad Platter Café opens in Linn County Courthouse

Food court is now in session at one of Albany’s newest gourmet-style eateries, nestled in the basement of Linn County Courthouse.

The Mad Platter Café opened in June after owner David Harms decided he wanted a location with better food security. Currently, Harms oversees Jo Jo Macs, a restaurant in downtown Albany that serves breakfasts and lunches with a southern spin.

“It was a great opportunity for us because we have a lot less bills we have to pay, and it’s easy to maintain,” he said.

For Harms, running a restaurant is a family affair. His son, Elson, 24, has been helping prep food, wash dishes and bus tables for roughly 10 years. Before Mad Platter, the pair managed eateries in Crescent Lake, La Pine and North Albany.

“We can do everything pretty quickly,” Elson Harms said. “That’s what a lot of people are looking for.”

The café took over from N’Reeners, a food truck offering New York Style sandwiches. Its name, a twist on the classic children’s story “Alice in Wonderland,” is purposely ambiguous about food on the menu so “we can serve anything,” Harms said.

“I was just looking for something clever and fun. I didn’t want it to be so serious,” he said.

At a glance, popular items on the menu consist of various burgers, Reuben paninis and sandwich wraps, Elson Harms said. The café draws business from judges, lawyers and police officers, as well as community members serving on a jury.

Harms said the cost of food “is through the roof right now,” and has put pressure on many restaurants in the area. Still, he feels confident that Mad Platter will endure because of its small size and snack bar nature.

“This is a very safe spot to be in in this situation because out there, it’s really rough for restaurants,” he said. “Even if I lose Jo Jo’s, I won’t lose this. I’ll still have a place to create.”

The Mad Platter Café offers breakfast and lunch, dine in or take out. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to courthouse staff and the general public. Enter the courthouse, 330 Fourth Ave. SW, through the west door and take the elevator or stairs to the basement.

Alternatively, call 541-967-3877 to order. A full menu of food items is available at https://www.themadplattercafe.com.

Harms said he hopes that Mad Platter will be a space of “longevity and consistency, where we can feed people with some good food for a long time.”

“This place is like a blank canvas, compared to most restaurants you walk into,” he said. “This is a culinary art— we’re artists, and are excited to create whatever we want.”