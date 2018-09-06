Envying that marathon sticker on your coworker's car? Wish you had a Hood to Coast Relay T-shirt like your neighbor?
Couch potatoes, covet no more. You, too, could earn your own finisher's medal this weekend in a run planned just for you.
The Corvallis Lions Club is organizing its inaugural Albany Beer "Run" — which it's dubbing "a 0.3K for the rest of us" — on Saturday, Sept. 8, starting at Calapooia Brewing Company, 140 NE Hill St., Albany.
Entry cost is $25 per person. Registration is available on site that day or online in advance at http://omroadrace.org.
The event goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the run starting at noon at Calapooia, said Jim Abbott, race director. It ends at at Deluxe Brewing Company, 635 N.E. Water Ave.
"The 'run' is in quotes. It's two blocks long, OK?" he said, laughing. "Of course, in the middle, when people get tired, we're going to have doughnut holes so people can carb up."
Participants are encouraged to come dressed in their top-notch running gear: no matter what era.
"We're encouraging running attire that you would wear back when you were running seriously — be it '70s headbands, short shorts, whatever," Abbott said.
Those lucky runners who manage to beat competitors by making it the nearly 1,000 feet to the finish line might be eligible for a medal.
The medals say "Albany Beer Run" at the top and have dog prints at the bottom. That's because the Corvallis Lions Club is donating profits from the event to Dogs For Better Lives, an organization based in southern Oregon that used to be known as Dogs For the Deaf.
The Lions Club plans to pick a dog-oriented group or charity every year. Dogs also are welcome at the run, Abbott said, and Petco will be on hand with special dog-related items.
"We're going to make this a very dog-friendly event," he said.
The idea came from a similar run earlier this year in Texas — a far more grueling 0.5K — that drew so many entrants that some had to be turned away.
"Somebody called me up and said check out this one in Texas," Abbott recalled. "I thought that was funny. Then I thought, wait a minute. I know the owners of Calapooia Brewing and Deluxe Brewing. I wonder if they'd be into that?"
The Lions Club also sponsors the Gobbler's Revenge half marathon, 10K, 5K and 2.5-mile walk, which takes place on Thanksgiving. Saturday's event will be, well, not quite as intense, you might say.
Abbott said the beer run will include music, food trucks and T-shirts for early registrants bearing pictures of a large arrow pointing between two beer mugs.
"It's going to be a party," he said.