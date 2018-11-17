Between Linn and Benton County there were at least eight holiday bazaars Saturday.
The items for sale at the events had a lot of common themes: baked goods, crocheted doilies, hand crafted ornaments, homemade soaps and candles, knitted scarves and locally canned jams.
But there were more unusual offerings too: like food for miniature pigs milled in Brownsville, stickers designed by local high school students to support causes like saving the bees, do-it-yourself terrarium kits and cutting boards shaped like the state of Oregon.
Christabeth and Ed Sharp, owners of Sharp’s Little Pig Town, which sells miniature pig food and locally made pet accessories, actually brought a pair of miniature pigs to the bazaar at the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA in Albany.
The Scio couple let people take photos with the pigs, who were in costume for the occasion.
Ed Sharp said most of their business is in online sales and local events like the one Saturday don’t generate much business.
“The stuff we do (like the bazaar) is mostly about being out in the community,” he said.
“It’s fun for us,” said Christabeth Sharp.
She added that the events also give them a chance to teach people a bit about proper care for miniature pigs.
Ed Sharp added that the YMCA bazaar benefits a good cause.
According to organizers, the event had about 60 vendors and raises about $3,000 for the YMCA’s youth mentoring program.
Amy Ruiz, who organized the North Albany Community Church bazaar as a fundraiser for the church’s women’s ministries, said she had more than 90 vendors and expected around 1,000 people to attend.
She said she deliberately keeps the cost of having a table at the event low to keep it open to more vendors.
“The reasons I set this up in the first place was to help people who couldn’t afford to get into larger places,” she said.
Among those vendors were Kamryn Moore and Logan Steeves, Corvallis High School students who for their senior project designed and had printed a set of decal stickers that they were selling as a way to raise money for charities.
Steeves said Ruiz let them have a table at the event for no cost.
“This was a really awesome opportunity to get this exposure and to get our message out to people,” said Moore.
The pair sold their stickers for $3 each, with one sticker representing the Wounded Warrior Project, one representing St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and one representing the Honeybee Conservancy. Proceeds from the sale of the stickers will be donated directly to the charities.
Steeves said the project taught them both the technical things involved in designing and printing a product as well as communication and sales skills.
Ronda Wiggins, of Philomath, also brought a unique product to the church’s bazaar: a build-your-own terrarium craft that let people select display containers, colored sands, and miniature decorations for people to plant air plants in.
She said this is the fourth event to which she’s brought the craft and she got the idea for the terrariums after she had a lot of extra colored sand after a sand art project.
Wiggins said so far people were responding positively to the idea.
“I lost my job in August, so it’s kind of helping with Christmas this year,” she said.
Gary Freeman, a hobbyist woodworker from Albany, brought his myrtle wood products to the HP Inc. sponsored bazaar at the Corvallis Elks lodge. He said he does four or five events like it during the year, mostly around the holidays.
He said he chose the Elks Lodge event because they offered him more space for his display than he could get at other bazaars in the area.
Freeman, who had wooden boxes, coasters and cutting boards, said he thinks people are drawn to his products because they are made from myrtle wood, which only grows in the state.
“They like it because it’s Oregon,” he said.
An organizer said that the HP Bazaar was part of a year of fundraising events the company has operated to benefit the ABC House.