$90,000 was spent on Corvallis managed camp

Officials working to put together a managed camping facility near the BMX track in Corvallis had spent nearly $90,000 of the $125,000 in federal CARES act funding before insurance issues forced the group to abandon its plans.
The $125,000 had been authorized by the Corvallis City Council at its Dec. 7 meeting.
Shawn Collins, program manager for Unity Shelter, which also oversees the men’s cold weather homeless shelter and hygiene center on Southeast Chapman Place, said that the major expenditure was for materials and labor provided by Special Occasions of Corvallis.
Special Occasions put up the perimeter fencing, the tent platforms and a warming tent.
“All of that material will go back to Special Occasions on removal,” said Collins, who added that a schedule has not yet been finalized. “Use of Special Occasions for infrastructure meant we could get a quality setup, quickly, and ensured that these dollars supported a local business which has experienced substantial impact due to COVID.
“For the record, they were outstanding partners to work with, and did a great job getting everything we needed done on a tight timeline.”
Other expenses incurred by the operation, Collins said, were for tents, a small office structure, supplies to support the camp, fire extinguishers for each tent site, the costs of clearing the campsite of inoperable RVs and background checks for campers.
A solar-power trailer to support the warming tent and office structure, was on loan from Oregon State University and has been returned.
The biggest challenge, however, remained insuring the projection “at that location,” Collins said.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have great insight into the ‘why,’ Working through brokers with underwriters, you don’t always have the answers you’d like. What we did learn is that our primary provider has experienced loss trends that have made them institute a practice of denying insurance to similar operations.
“Others who were approached for a quote included a firm that had declined to quote for our general liability, and has a practice to not quote for one year to an organization they’ve denied for any reason. We did receive one quote before pulling the plug, but it was on pretty unfavorable terms that would have essentially been like not having insurance at all.”
By “general liability” Collins was referring to the insurance Unity Shelter already had in hand for the shelter, the hygiene center, the women’s shelter and the micro shelter camp at the First Congregational United Church of Christ.
“Many providers of homeless services are ‘faith based’ organizations, and it’s often easier for them to get insurance for activities that fall within their mission,” Collins said. “I don’t think organizations like the drop-in center or Stone Soup have the same kind of risk profile that we would have had in that operation, and they don’t operate in a city owned park, which I think adds a layer of risk and complexity for an insurer around questions of liability. If Unity Shelter holds insurance, but the city has conditions in the park that create a risk … who’s at fault? Questions like that only make lawyers happy.”
Other social service providers agreed with Collins’ assessment.
Representatives of the drop-in center described their insurance question as “apples and oranges” to that experienced by the managed camping organizers.
Sara Ingle, board president for Stone Soup, said “we have very tiny exposure to liability compared to a managed camping site.”
Collins said that Unity Shelter remains convinced that managed camping is a viable tool to use in the battle against homelessness. “Having a staffed, managed area for people living in tents to camp” is much safer, Collins said.
“The difficulties of un-managed camping are many … for the community, yes, but also for those living in tents. Tents in unmanaged camping environments offer no protection from theft, no ability to ‘lock a door,’ and those environments often have no sanitation or hygiene facilities to support basic human needs. While not an ideal solution, managed camping can measurably improve the safety and health of residents, and remove some of the things that often draw (criticism) from concerned community members like trash piles, open fires, etc.”
Collins said that Unity Shelter is hoping to extend the season at the men’s shelter, which is only scheduled to run through the end of March. Some of the remaining CARES Act funds, Unity Shelter officials say, could be used to help with the men’s shelter operation.
“We may be losing 24 managed tent sites, but we’re planning to open up more beds than that provided in the coming months,” Collins said. “The need is great, and Unity Shelter is committed to doing our part to meet it.”
The City Council, meanwhile, plans to continue its discussion of the homelessness challenge at its April 5 meeting. Likely agenda items include discussion of actions the council has taken to date as well as options for possible enforcement of illegal camping ordinances. The city has not been enforcing its camping regulations, except in cases that involve safety and environmental risks, because of COVID.
