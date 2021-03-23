$90,000 was spent on Corvallis managed camp

A solar-power trailer to support the warming tent and office structure, was on loan from Oregon State University and has been returned.

The biggest challenge, however, remained insuring the projection “at that location,” Collins said.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have great insight into the ‘why,’ Working through brokers with underwriters, you don’t always have the answers you’d like. What we did learn is that our primary provider has experienced loss trends that have made them institute a practice of denying insurance to similar operations.

“Others who were approached for a quote included a firm that had declined to quote for our general liability, and has a practice to not quote for one year to an organization they’ve denied for any reason. We did receive one quote before pulling the plug, but it was on pretty unfavorable terms that would have essentially been like not having insurance at all.”

By “general liability” Collins was referring to the insurance Unity Shelter already had in hand for the shelter, the hygiene center, the women’s shelter and the micro shelter camp at the First Congregational United Church of Christ.