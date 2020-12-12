80 new Linn-Benton coronavirus cases announced, 13 state deaths

The state health authority announced the deaths of 13 more Oregonian lives and 80 news cases in the mid-valley on Saturday.
Reported cases statewide have hit 92,839 after 1,440 new confirmed or presumptive cases were announced by the Oregon Health Authority. Thirty-seven cases were found in Benton County, while 43 were found in Linn.
The Oregonian death toll now sits at 1,150 after the passing of:
- a 74-year-old Multnomah County woman at Portland Adventist Medical Center
- a 65-year-old Clackamas County woman at her residence
- a 71-year-old Douglas County woman at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center
- a 68-year-old Jackson County man at Providence Medford Medical Center
- a 77-year-old Lane County woman at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center-RiverBend
- an 86-year-old Lane County woman at her residence
- a 71-year-old Marion County woman at Legacy Silverton Medical Center
- a 96-year-old Marion County woman at her residence
- an 89-year-old Marion County man at his residence
- a 77-year-old Multnomah County man at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center
- a 65-year-old Union County woman at Grande Ronde Hospital
- an 88-year-old Washington County woman at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
- and a 72-year-old Hood River County woman at a yet-to-be-confirmed location.
Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.