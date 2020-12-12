 Skip to main content
80 new Linn-Benton coronavirus cases announced, 13 state deaths

The state health authority announced the deaths of 13 more Oregonian lives and 80 news cases in the mid-valley on Saturday.

Reported cases statewide have hit 92,839 after 1,440 new confirmed or presumptive cases were announced by the Oregon Health Authority. Thirty-seven cases were found in Benton County, while 43 were found in Linn. 

The Oregonian death toll now sits at 1,150 after the passing of:

  • a 74-year-old Multnomah County woman at Portland Adventist Medical Center
  • a 65-year-old Clackamas County woman at her residence
  • a 71-year-old Douglas County woman at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center
  • a 68-year-old Jackson County man at Providence Medford Medical Center
  • a 77-year-old Lane County woman at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center-RiverBend
  • an 86-year-old Lane County woman at her residence
  • a 71-year-old Marion County woman at Legacy Silverton Medical Center
  • a 96-year-old Marion County woman at her residence
  • an 89-year-old Marion County man at his residence
  • a 77-year-old Multnomah County man at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center
  • a 65-year-old Union County woman at Grande Ronde Hospital
  • an 88-year-old Washington County woman at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
  • and a 72-year-old Hood River County woman at a yet-to-be-confirmed location.

Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.

Concerned about COVID-19?

