8 Oregonian die of coronavirus, 16 of 360 new cases reported in mid-valley

Eight more Oregonians have been reported dead from complications with the novel coronavirus, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The losses include: four Multnomah county women — ages 64, 78, 92 and 92 — who died in their residences, a 79-year-old Umatilla County man who died at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington, an 89-year-old Marion County man who died in his residence, an 85-year-old Lane County man whose location of death is unknown and a 91-year-old Washington County woman who died in her residence.

On Saturday, the OHA reported these deaths along with at least 360 known confirmed or presumptive COVID-19 cases. Sixteen of those cases came from the mid-valley — Benton County reporting seven and Linn reporting nine.

The death toll statewide has now reached 571 and case counts currently sit at 34,511.

For more information about the state's coronavirus response, visit healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

