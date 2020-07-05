8 Can't Wait: Mid-valley law enforcement agencies say most reform policies already in place

House Resolution 7120, introduced by the House of Representatives last month, would end qualified immunity.

THE SAME BRUSH

“It’s unfortunate and it’s sad, but a fact of law enforcement is that we get painted with the same brush when a police officer does something so obviously wrong,” said Benton County Undersheriff Greg Ridler.

Ridler has been in law enforcement for 37 years and said chokeholds have been banned for nearly as long.

“We don’t train in them,” he said. “But it is a deadly force issue that if you are in a position where that is your only option, you would use it. But it would be considered deadly force, so you have to follow the same protocol as if you were to shoot someone. It has to be that your life or someone else’s life is in danger.”

And that’s what makes the 8 Can't Wait campaign so complicated, local officials say — there are no absolutes in law enforcement.

But in May, Harnden said, an unusually uniform wave washed over departments across the nation. She noted that the death of Floyd brought a consensus among law enforcement personnel who were solidly against the officers' actions.