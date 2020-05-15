63 new virus cases in Oregon

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Oregon has added 63 new cases of coronavirus, although no new deaths, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

The 63 confirmed cases brings Oregon’s total to 3,541. The statewide death toll remains at 137.

Two of the new cases were Linn County residents, while Benton County added one case. Linn is at 109 total cases, with eight deaths. Benton has five deaths among its 51 cases.

Multnomah County leads the state with 957 cases and 55 deaths. Marion County has 797 cases and 23 deaths.

Approximately 53 of Oregon’s cases are female, but men dominate the death toll by a 58% to 42% margin.

Public health officials are not releasing the names of infected individuals because of privacy restrictions and out of concern that disclosing names could discourage people who may be infected from getting tested or seeking medical assistance.

