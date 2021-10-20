6 new COVID-related deaths in Linn, 1 in Benton

Seven more local COVID-19-related deaths were reported on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Linn County added 59 coronavirus cases and six deaths for a total of 12,732 cases and 127 deaths. Benton County had 17 new cases, bringing the total to 5,435. One new death was reported in Benton County, which has lost 31 people to COVID-19 during the pandemic.
The Oregon Health Authority reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths, making the state’s death toll 4,235. OHA said there were 1,343 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, for a state total of 354,681 so far.
According to Samaritan Health on Friday, 71% of its 27 patients were unvaccinated and 29% were vaccinated.
Local COVID-19-related deaths included:
A 41-year-old man from Benton County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Oct. 18 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
An 85-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 10 and died on Oct. 15 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
A 96-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 15 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
A 72-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Oct. 9 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
A 54-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Oct. 9 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
A 41-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 9 and died on Sept. 29 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
A 56-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Oct. 8 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Hospitalizations: As of Wednesday, there are 568 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, with 126 occupying intensive care unit beds, and 74 patients on ventilators. There are 63 available adult ICU beds in the state, which represents a 9% availability. There are 267 available adult non-ICU beds, a 6% availability.
The six-county region that includes Linn and Benton counties has five (6%) adult ICU beds available and 14 (2%) adult non-ICU beds available.
Vaccinations: OHA reported that 13,077 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. The seven-day average was 9,343 doses a day. More than 2.79 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and more than 2.57 million people have completed a vaccine series.
Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed 75,002 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, making the U.S. case total more than 45 million. There were 1,765 new deaths recorded Wednesday, bringing the country’s death total to 728,125. Cases and deaths are trending downward.
