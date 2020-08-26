6 new COVID-19 deaths reported, 2 new cases in the mid-valley

The Oregon Health Authority reported 222 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths on Wednesday.
The new cases bring the state's total to 25,571.
Both Linn and Benton County added one case each bringing their totals to 366 and 206 respectively.
The state's six new deaths bring the total to 433. Wednesday's reported deaths were located in Marion, Multnomah, Jefferson and Baker County ranging in age from 55 to 92.
People between the ages of 20 and 29 continue to account for the majority of new cases with 5,515 reported to date — 1,000 cases more than the next highest age group of 30-39. Those above the age of 80 account for the majority of deaths from the virus with 211. To date, one person between the ages of 20-29 has died and four people between 30-39 has died from the virus. A total of 34 people between the ages of 40-59 have passed away from COVID-19.
According to the latest data from OHA, 4,747 people have recovered from the virus. In total, there have been 531,456 people tested for COVID-19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.