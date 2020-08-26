6 new COVID-19 deaths reported, 2 new cases in the mid-valley

People between the ages of 20 and 29 continue to account for the majority of new cases with 5,515 reported to date — 1,000 cases more than the next highest age group of 30-39. Those above the age of 80 account for the majority of deaths from the virus with 211. To date, one person between the ages of 20-29 has died and four people between 30-39 has died from the virus. A total of 34 people between the ages of 40-59 have passed away from COVID-19.