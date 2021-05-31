6 more water rescues reported

If Memorial Day weekend is any clue this could be a rough year for water rescues.

A person was pulled from the McKenzie River in Springfield on Saturday as were six others in the North Santiam River near Jefferson.

Initial reports were that 3 people had become trapped on a log in the middle of the McKenzie behind RiverBend Hospital. Arriving crews found one person still needing assistance and used Boat 5 staffed with a crew from the Gateway Station to bring the person in.

Albany Fire Department firefighters responded to the North Santiam River incident near Wall Lane at about 2 p.m. Saturday, said spokesperson Sandy Roberts. Six individuals were snagged on hazardous trees and strainers (a strainer is an obstruction in a river where limited water can flow through and can cause debris or people to become pinned). The water levels were shallow in portions of the river, but the currents were swift.

AFD launched a water rescue using two water crafts and also deployed a rescue swimmer. All six individuals were rescued and transported to shore for evaluation by the Jefferson Fire Department. The victims had entered the river at Green Bridges to float. None of the floaters were wearing life vests, Roberts said.

Safety officials caution that the Santiam and Willamette rivers are treacherous right now. Logs, brush, cold temperatures, and fluctuating river levels can create unsafe conditions. Water users are cautioned to plan your trip by researching the river first and to share your plans with family or friends before you head out. Those on the river also should consider not drinking alcohol while on the water and to wear a life vest at all times.

