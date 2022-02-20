500 bodies in the river for a good cause

The first six times Ryan White jumped into a cold Oregon river, she was a mermaid in Richland, Washington. This year, she went as an Oregon State University libero.

White leapt into the Willamette from a boat landing near Crystal Lake Sports Fields Saturday morning with a cadre of OSU athletes at her side during Polar Plunge Corvallis.

Wet hair clinging to her face, arms crossed tightly, and covered in a fluffy towel after the jump, the college freshman said her parents are active volunteers and introduced her to similar plunge events. She was excited to see if she could keep the winter-time tradition alive with friends in Corvallis, she said.

“Do it with people you love being around,” she said. “Then when you’re walking out you realize it wasn’t as bad as you thought.”

The Willamette was about 45 degrees Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Beavers outside hitter Emily Bourne said she’d never been to a plunge, despite being from Corvallis. And despite working with children with disabilities.

Bourne, an occupational therapy student at the university, said she provides respite care for families and volunteers at Camp Attitude, a faith-based summer camp for children with disabilities.

Those children were on her mind as she volunteered to leap into the Willamette.

“I just be a friend to them. Hang out,” Bourne said.

She said her first impression of a plunge was wild — a massive crowd, colorful costumes and roaring hordes of college students racing headlong down a boat ramp to collide forcefully with the river. Her favorite, she said, were the bouncing arms of a jellyfish.

Jayce Knapp, an OSU freshman from Wilsonville, Oregon, was in a throng of 38 screaming men from Phi Delta Theta fraternity’s Corvallis chapter. They were there at 9 a.m., he said, up early that morning and told it was time to jump in.

Several in the group said they’re always looking for ways to increase community service time. Part of their piling into the cold water was serving what Knapp called a good cause.

“And part of this is how hilarious it is to jump into a river,” he said. “It sucks, but it’s something we’ll remember for the rest of our lives.”

Organizers said more than 500 teams registered and they estimate 500 people attended the part-pageant, part-physical toughness challenge that raised about $42,000 to send Special Olympics athletes to national competitions — that’s 14% of a statewide $600,000 fundraising goal set by parent organization Special Olympics Oregon.

Shawn Hinz, a Corvallis content creator, said he swam at the 2018 USA Games, the national championship for Special Olympics teams. The organization paid his way — airfare, hotel room. He just had to buy snacks, said his mom, Kathy Hinz.

She said her son tried to hide his disability through high school.

But “I’d say it’s my strong point,” Shawn Hinz said Saturday. “It underscores my uniqueness.”

Swimming on the national stage led to singing and then a spot on the state organization’s athlete leadership council, an advocacy-focused committee.

On Saturday, he was DJing music in the sports park as teams prepared to get wet and cold.

“It’s not just about sports anymore,” Hinz said. “It’s about inclusivity.”

Oregon is sending 40 athletes this year in its delegation to the national competition.

The organizer’s website reported Saturday it had raised $390,000. There are two plunges remaining of eight scheduled this year, both in Portland.

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

