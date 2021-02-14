50 years of local NAACP: President Jason Dorsette in conversation

With the pandemic, meetings have moved online. But instead of participation cooling down, it’s been ignited — fueled by the moment and made accessible through Zoom.

“We’re seeing this emergence of innovation and a beautiful exchange of people from the ‘60s and ‘70s collaborating with younger people,” Dorsette said. “There is a lot of grace being exchanged on both ends, and I like to use the word deference, too. We will always honor our elders and evolve with the changes occurring in real time.”

The increase in participation has Dorsette up at 6 a.m. every day.

“Everything is urgent,” he said of the emails he gets daily.

The requests come from around the Willamette Valley and stretch to Newport and range from needing help with legal issues to chronicling racist incidents.

Dorsette credits his team for helping him get it all done, and the community at large for its partnerships.

“I get calls, and I love them — out here in Oregon we have so many of our members who are white parents, and bless their heart they adopt black kids, which is great,” he said of parents who ask him to talk to their children.