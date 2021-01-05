44 more virus deaths in Oregon, 2 in Linn

The coronavirus has claimed 44 more lives in Oregon, including two in Linn County.

The Tuesday report from the Oregon Health Authority increased the state’s overall death toll to 1,550. In addition, 1,059 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported, which lifts the statewide total to 119,448.

The two Linn County deaths involved a 64-year-old man who tested positive Nov. 27 and died Dec. 22 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center and an 87-year-old woman who tested positive Dec. 16 and died Jan. 3 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.

The 64-year-old man had underlying medical conditions, while the presence of underlying conditions still is being confirmed in the case of the 87-year-old woman.

The deaths bring the Linn total to 33, to go along with 2,740 cases since the start of the pandemic. The county had 42 new cases in Tuesday’s report. Benton County reported 18 new cases and is at 1,403 overall, with 11 deaths.