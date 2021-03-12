402 new cases, 3 deaths in Oregon

Oregon has added 402 new confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases and three additional deaths.
The positive tests announced in Friday’s report from the Oregon Health Authority bring the state’s case total to 159,037 and the deaths to 2,319.
The three deaths involved a 93-year-old man in Josephine County, a 70-year-old woman in Deschutes County and a 63-year-old man in Deschutes County. All three individuals had underlying medical conditions.
Benton County added 18 new cases, bringing its total to 2,430 and 18 deaths. Linn County added 12 cases and has 3,658 overall and 57 deaths.
The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (3), Clackamas (49), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Coos (21), Crook (1), Curry (5), Deschutes (8), Douglas (19), Grant (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (24), Jefferson (2), Josephine (25), Klamath (11), Lake (2), Lane (14), Lincoln (5), Malheur (1), Marion (34), Multnomah (73), Polk (8), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (3), Union (4), Washington (41) and Yamhill (5).
Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up about 5% of the total cases, OHA has said.
Here are other highlights from Friday’s report:
Vaccinations: The OHA has added 34,613 new doses to the state’s registry. Overall, the state has administered 1,269,595 doses out of 1,567,515 that have been delivered. Linn County has administered 21,584 doses, or 1,708 per 10,000 residents. Benton has given out 21,322 doses, or 2,260 per 10,000 residents
Death toll: More than 52% of Oregon virus fatalities, 1,218, have come from individuals 80 and older. Just 26 of the deaths have come in individuals less than 40. Men lead the overall death toll by 52% to 47%.
Hospitalizations: A total of 123 COVID patients are in Oregon hospitals, two more than in Thursday’s OHA report. There are 23 COVID patients in intensive care unit beds, one less than Thursday’s report.
