4 new COVID-19 Linn County deaths reported Thursday

Four new deaths connected to COVID-19 were reported in Linn County on Thursday, raising that county’s death total to 119. Benton County’s death toll remains at 30, with no new deaths reported.

The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday reported 1,237 new positive and presumptive COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s case total to 347,616. There were 24 new COVID-19-related deaths, raising Oregon’s death total to 4,141.

Linn County reported 22 new positive and presumptive cases, bringing that county’s case total to 12,290. Benton County reported 26 new positive and presumptive cases, bringing that county’s case total to 5,272.

OHA released its weekly breakthrough report, revealing that 72.8% of the 9,141 cases reported between Oct. 3 and Oct. 9 occurred in unvaccinated individuals. There were 2,490 breakthrough cases, which is 27.2% of all cases.

Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of the virus.

Hospitalizations: OHA reported 575 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Oregon, 146 of which are in intensive care unit beds.

There are 56 available adult ICU beds out of 685, or an 8% availability. There are 289 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,094, a 7% availability.