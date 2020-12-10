4 new Benton County virus aid programs

Benton County businesses affected by the coronavirus are eligible for four new federal programs.
But time is tight and firms need to act quickly because the federal funds cannot be rolled over into 2021.
“We’re working quickly and trying to be creative here,” said Kate Porsche, the economic development manager for Corvallis and Benton County.
Here is what the Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Office has available. And please note that businesses in North Albany are eligible.
Outdoor business grants
A total of $39,000 is available to reimburse companies for tents, heaters and other items that helped the companies serve customers outdoors. The expenses must have been incurred in November and December. Interested parties should call Special Occasions at 541-752-7255. Funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, and the program expires Dec. 30.
Funds for new businesses
A total of $50,000 is available for businesses with 25 full-time equivalent employees or less that began operating this year. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, and the companies will be selected via lottery. The Small Business Development Center at Linn-Benton Community College will be assisting the city and county with reviewing the financial reports of applicants.
Porsche said the lottery approach is being used out of a fairness concern because some businesses, particularly those that might have language barriers, might need a bit of time to become aware of such programs.
Additional information and application materials can be found at www.yescorvallis.org/resources.
“This is a group that we hadn’t worked with previously,” Porsche said. “We had heard from new businesses that said they were hurting, but other programs had missed them because they required proof of losses in 2019.”
PPE giveaway
Personal Protective Equipment, including masks, gloves and sanitizing wipes, will be given away to businesses from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 18 and 19 at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis.
Economic development specialist Heather Stevens said that an earlier giveaway only had offered masks.
“This time we have gloves, wipes, disinfectant spray and touchless thermometers,” Stevens said. “It’s a much broader package.”
The gear, seven pallets of it, Stevens said, came via an application to Business Oregon. The program received a boost Thursday when 2 Towns Ciderhouse officials volunteered to donate hand sanitizer and wipes to the stash.
“That’s just an example of how special a place we live in,” said Porsche of the donation, which was offered at a Leadership Corvallis session. “All of these groups are coming together to support our businesses. We’re really lucky to live in this community.”
Business owners can sign up in advance for the PPE giveaway at https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/6b45cf7d17ad44588d12b6393b3e98e2 , but walk-up customers also are welcome, Porsche said.
Free legal services
Low-income business owners in Benton County who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can receive up to eight hours of free legal services for legal issues associated with COVID-19. Services must be provided by Dec. 30.
The program is a partner between the local economic development officials and the Lewis & Clark College Small Business Legal Clinic. Funding comes from the allotment of CARES Act funding to Corvallis and Benton.
The Lewis & Clark clinic has seen an increased demand for legal issues such as lease renegotiations, employment law, contract review, and regulatory compliance. The services are available in multiple languages.
To apply for the program, business owners must fill out a brief intake form at https://forms.corvallisoregon.gov/Forms/ED-SBLC
For more information contact the economic development office at economic.development@corvallisoregon.gov or call 541-766-6423. Visit www.yescorvallis.org/resources for additional information and resources.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
