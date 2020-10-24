4 more die of COVID-19, Linn-Benton sees 13 more cases

The state death toll has reached 653 after four more Oregonians have been reported dead due to complications from the novel coronavirus.

The Oregon Health Authority on Saturday shared the news of the following deaths: a 73-year-old Multnomah County woman at Grand Strand Medical Center in South Carolina, 69-year-old Malheur County woman whose place of death has not been confirmed, an 87-year-old Washington County man at Tuality Community Hospital and a 75-year-old Marion County woman at Salem Hospital.

The OHA also reported 399 new confirmed or presumptive COVID-19 cases throughout the state, bringing the total known cases in Oregon during the pandemic to 41,739. Of those new cases, Linn County reported 10, while Benton had three.

For more statewide information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.