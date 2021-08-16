4,000-plus COVID cases during weekend; legislators appeal for FEMA aid

Oregon's weekend coronavirus report showed 2,027 new and presumptive cases on Friday. Two of the previous three days, Aug. 10 and Aug. 12, also had totals above 2,000. Just one other day during the pandemic has had a total that high, Dec. 4, 2020.
The continuing surge in COVID cases has led the state’s congressional delegation to ask for emergency federal assistance.
The Oregon Health Authority’s Monday report noted 4,396 new and presumed cases during the Friday through Sunday period as well as 14 new deaths. Hospitalizations rose to a record 743, with more than 200 patients in intensive care units.
In response to the surging caseload and the challenge to hospital capacity, Oregon’s entire congressional delegation urged the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help the state cope with the latest surge by providing medical personnel.
In a letter to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell signed by U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and U.S. Reps. Peter DeFazio, Earl Blumenauer, Kurt Schrader, Suzanne Bonamici and Cliff Bentz, the Oregon lawmakers asked the agency to give “swift and full consideration” to an Aug. 13 request sent to FEMA by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown requesting medical personnel to aid in the state’s response to the coronavirus.
The Senate and House members noted that although more than 71% of adult Oregonians are vaccinated and the state has had relatively low levels of infection during the pandemic, communities with low-vaccination rates are experiencing extremely high rates of COVID-19 infection and that hospitalizations are spiking statewide.
“As a result, the state hospital and health care systems are facing an acute staffing need,” they wrote in the letter to FEMA. “State officials estimate that the current surge in cases is likely to exceed hospital capacity by 400-500 beds in a matter of weeks.”
The OHA weekend breakdown showed 2,027 new confirmed and presumptive cases on Friday, with 1,533 on Saturday and 836 on Sunday. The tallies for Sundays often are lower because some counties don’t continue the count through the entire weekend.
Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up about 5% of the total cases, OHA has said.
Linn County added 178 new cases and now has 7,036. Benton County reported 54, bringing its total to 3,766. Statewide, counties such as Jackson (542), Deschutes (355), Douglas (350) and Josephine (363) are the hot spots. The state now has 242,843 cases.
Here are other items of note from Monday’s reports:
Deaths: As noted above Oregon added 14 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,949. The death rate remains relatively low at 1.2%. Earlier in the pandemic on Jan. 12, Oregon had 54 deaths in one day, with 53 on Dec. 15, 2020, 43 on Feb. 13 and 33 on April 6.
There were no new local deaths. Linn County remains at 82 deaths, with Benton at 22. Jackson and Douglas both reported three deaths apiece, with two from Coos County and one apiece at Crook, Lane, Jefferson, Washington, Multnomah and Wasco.
Vaccinations: A total of 3,013 doses were added to the state’s vaccine registry. A total of 2,553,384 doses have been administered, while 2,351,758 Oregonians have completed a vaccine series.
National numbers: The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 41,302 new cases for a total of 36,720,973 overall. The CDC report noted 104 new deaths for a total of 619,594.
