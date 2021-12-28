4,000 more acres of Santiam Forest recreation spots reopen New Year's Day

More recreation areas are reopening on New Year’s Day after cleanup work has concluded following the 2020 Labor Day fires.

The latest sites to reopen to public access are just north of Highway 22 in Marion County and across the Santiam River from Linn County.

The newly opening areas include Niagara, Rocky Top and Natural Arch areas. Note, however, that the Natural Arch trail remains closed, but cleanup crews have completed road clearing and restoration. Some areas at higher elevations may remain inaccessible because of snowy conditions.

The areas reopening amount to about 4,000 acres, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Forestry. Many popular recreation sites remain closed to public access, including Shellburg Falls and the High Lakes Recreation Area.

Ongoing work in these areas includes repairing trails, replacing damaged infrastructure like signs and bridges, as well as removing hazardous debris like fallen trees. Post-fire timber harvesting has also been part of the state’s cleanup efforts.

The Oregon Department of Forestry recommends the following tips for how to remain safe while traversing areas impacted by wildfires:

Do not enter closed areas.

Take extra caution when recreating in burned areas.

Be careful when driving on single-lane gravel roads in the forest. Active recovery and logging operations are underway. Keep to the right and anticipate oncoming traffic such as trucks, heavy equipment, and other vehicles.

Many forest roads cross multiple ownerships, and levels of road maintenance can vary accordingly.

Respect all land closures, public and private.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0