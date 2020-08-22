3 more Oregonians die from COVID-19, 8 more mid-valley residents diagnosed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon's death toll now stands at 417 after the deaths of three residents, and its COVID-19 case count has increased by 302 since Friday morning, according to the state health authority.

As of 12:01 a.m., the Oregon Health Authority reported the state infection total at 24,710, including 5 cases discovered in Benton County and three in Linn.

Those who passed were a 60-year-old Marion County man at Ward Memorial Hospital, a 37-year-old Multnomah County woman at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and a 98-year-old Yamhill County woman who died in her residence.

To date, OHA data says Benton County has experienced at least 201 reported cases and Linn County has seen at least 356.

During a press conference Saturday, Gov. Kate Brown, OHA Director Pat Allen and State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger reported that transmission rate patterns have declined since the Fourth of July, but the infection rate is months away from being low enough reopen schools statewide.

When it gets to a rate where one random infected Oregonian is not likely to spread the virus to at least one other person, according to their guidance, then those reopenings may happen.

For more state-provided coronavirus information, visit healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.

