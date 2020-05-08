3 more deaths in Oregon; Linn has 100 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Oregon has suffered three more fatalities from the coronavirus outbreak, bringing the state’s death toll to 124.

A report issued Friday by the Oregon Health Authority also noted 75 new confirmed and five new presumptive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The deaths were a 51-year-old Marion County man, an 80-year-old Marion County woman and a 71-year-old Multnomah County woman. All three fatalities had underlying medical conditions, the OHA report said.

Thirty of the new cases came from Multnomah. There was just one new mid-valley case, from Linn County, bringing Linn’s total to 100 cases, the fifth highest total in the state. There have been seven deaths in Linn, all involving residents of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon.

There have been five deaths in Benton County, with the OHA reducing one case from the county total because it proved not to be a case. Benton has 43 cases.

The OHA reports shows that seven Oregon deaths have come from individuals younger than 60, with 117 among those 60 and older. A total of 72 deaths involve males and 52 females.