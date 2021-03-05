 Skip to main content
3 hurt in truck-vs.-truck crash on I-5 in Linn County
3 hurt in truck-vs.-truck crash on I-5 in Linn County

Three people were hospitalized Friday following an early-morning crash involving two commercial vehicles on Interstate 5 in south Linn County.

According to information from the Oregon State Police, the crash occurred at about 2:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-5 near milepost 216. Troopers determined that a 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer rig was driving in the slow lane when, for unknown reasons, it was rear-ended by 2016 freight truck towing a trailer, OSP said in a press release.

The three occupants of the Volvo were trapped in their damaged truck for about an hour before emergency responders could extricate them. All three were transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis with what the news release described as serious injuries. Their identities were not immediately available.

A state trooper rescued a small dog from the cab of the Volvo and took it to the Linn County Animal Shelter. The dog was not injured.

OSP was assisted at the scene by the Oregon Department of Transportation, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Halsey Fire & Rescue and the Albany Fire Department.

One lane of the freeway remained closed on Friday morning while investigation into the crash continued.

