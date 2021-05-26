29 mid-valley schools report active COVID-19 cases

Twenty-nine mid-valley schools reported active cases of COVID-19 last week, the same number as the week before, with seven new schools joining the active list and the same number dropping off the rolls.
Meanwhile, a number of outbreaks were reported at worksites and congregate care facilities around the region.
The numbers were part of a weekly update issued Wednesday by the Oregon Health Authority.
OHA tracks active cases among students, staff and volunteers at schools. Current flareups at schools in Linn and Benton counties total 149 cases, up 16 from the last report. Case totals at individual schools range from just a single case to as many as 16.
Mid-valley schools with active COVID cases are as follows, with case numbers in parentheses and new outbreaks marked by an asterisk:
Calapooia Middle School (6), Monroe High School* (1), Waverly Elementary* (3), Memorial Middle School (4), Periwinkle Elementary* (6), Lebanon High School (5), Mari-Linn Elementary* (1), Hamilton Creek School* (3), Crescent Valley High School (4), Pioneer School (2), Liberty Elementary (4), South Albany High School (13), West Albany High School; (7), Green Acres Elementary (5), North Albany Middle School* (4), Husky Elementary (1), Philomath High School* (7), Oak Heights Elementary (5), Alsea Charter School (12), Seven Oak Middle School (6), Linus Pauling Middle School (3), Sunrise Elementary (2), Cascades Elementary (3), Santiam Christian Schools (16), Corvallis High School (4), Philomath Elementary (2), Philomath Middle School (3), Santiam Junior Senior High School (7) and Riverview School (4).
Previously reported outbreaks were declared resolved at Sweet Home Junior High, Cheldelin Middle School, Lafayette Elementary, South Shore Elementary, Sand Ridge Charter School and Meadow Ridge Elementary. The status of a previously noted outbreak at Sweet Home High School could not be confirmed.
Ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks were reported at four mid-valley congregate care facilities last week, according to the latest data from OHA. Congregate care outbreaks can involve residents or staff of the facility, as well as members of their households or other close contacts.
The largest in the area is at Willamette Springs Memory Care in Corvallis, which held steady last week at 26 cases. Outbreaks continued at the Mennonite Home in Albany with 11 cases, Timberview Care Center in Albany with three cases and Corvallis Manor, also with three cases.
This is the third outbreak at Corvallis Manor. Previous flareups at the nursing home sickened 142 people and left 10 dead.
Previously reported outbreaks were declared resolved at two Albany facilities: Quail Run Assisted Living, which reported four cases, and Waverly Place Memory Care, which had six cases and one death.
In addition, the mid-valley had five active workplace outbreaks last week, OHA reported.
The largest, at the Target Distribution Center in Albany, grew by one case to 32. An earlier cluster of 47 cases associated with facility was declared resolved in January.
Previously reported outbreaks continued at the Lowe’s Distribution Center in Lebanon with 14 cases, the Albany Walmart store with nine cases and the Hollingsworth & Vose glass fiber plant in Corvallis with eight.
A new outbreak with 17 cases was reported last week at Palm Harbor Homes in Albany.
Workplace outbreaks can involve employees of a particular company, members of their households and other close contacts.
