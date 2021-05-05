28 mid-valley schools have COVID outbreaks

A new outbreak was reported at Quail Run Assisted Living in Albany, with three cases. An earlier outbreak at that facility was declared resolved in March after reaching 13 cases.

COVID-19 outbreaks at congregate care facilities can involve residents, staff, members of their households and other close contacts. To date, congregate care outbreaks have accounted for 14,211 cases and 1,324 deaths in Oregon, more than half the state’s total COVID-related fatalities.

The mid-valley’s largest workplace outbreak, at the Target Distribution Center in Albany, grew by one case last week to 24, OHA reported on Wednesday. A cluster of 47 cases associated with facility was declared resolved in January.

An outbreak at the Lowe’s Distribution Center in Lebanon also added one case last week for a total of six. A previous outbreak there topped out at 30 cases before being declared resolved in March.

A new outbreak with eight cases was reported at the Hollingsworth & Vose glass fiber plant in Corvallis, and a previously reported outbreak at NWI Defense LLC in Albany that had reached seven cases is now considered resolved.

Workplace outbreaks can involve employees of a particular company, members of their household or other close contacts. Since the start of the pandemic, 21,371 cases and 112 deaths have been attributed to workplace outbreaks in Oregon. OHA does not report COVID-related deaths by workplace, saying that to do so would violate patient privacy.

Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111.

