251 new Oregon virus cases and 9 deaths

Oregon health officials are reporting 251 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths attributed to the disease.

The state’s case total, according to Friday's report from the Oregon Health Authority, is now at 156,884, and the state has experienced 2,293 deaths.

Benton County reported five new cases and now has 2,360 cases and 17 deaths. Linn County added four cases and has 3,613 overall, with 57 deaths.

The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday were in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (7), Clackamas (17), Clatsop (1), Coos (31), Crook (1), Curry (5), Deschutes (15), Douglas (24), Grant (3), Jackson (29),Jefferson (1), Josephine (7), Klamath (4), Lake (1), Lane (14), Malheur (4), Marion (22), Multnomah (13), Polk (10), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (10), Union (2), Wallowa (1), Washington (15) and Yamhill (1).

Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up about 5% of the total cases, OHA has said.

The nine deaths ranged in age from 64 to 95. All had underlying medical conditions.

In other highlights of Friday’s report: