238 new Oregon cases in past 3 days

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Oregon is seeing a pronounced spike in coronavirus cases.

The Oregon Health Authority released a report Friday showing 97 new and presumptive cases, bringing the state’s three-day total to 238 and its overall total to 4,570.

The 97 figure is the third-highest daily total in Oregon since the outbreak began.

OHA officials cautioned that the higher numbers don’t necessarily mean that the state’s protocols on fighting COVID-19 are no longer working.

Instead, officials said, the higher numbers are tied to several factors, including the availability of more widespread testing, increased contact tracing, and active monitoring of close contacts of cases. There has been an increase in the number of household cases associated with a confirmed case.

Workplace outbreaks are another source of the higher numbers, the OHA said. Many of these are seasonal facilities and many are following public health recommendations by offering testing to their employees.

Although the numbers are higher, the overall rate of infection remains among the lowest in the U.S., the OHA said.