$20M Corvallis affordable housing project clinches city financial support

A proposed $20 million, 60-unit low-income housing development has backing from Corvallis city officials.

The Corvallis City Council on Monday, April 4, unanimously approved a $400,000 zero-interest loan in Affordable Housing Construction Excise Tax funding for the Rivergreen Apartments project in Willamette Landing. The council also unanimously approved a letter of support for the applicant, Portland-based Green Light Development, to pursue state funding.

“The timing of this resource is really important,” said Brigetta Olson, Housing and Neighborhood Services manager for Corvallis. “Being able to have a local resource in front of the state application is very helpful; it shows local support, community support for the development of housing.”

The Affordable Housing Construction Excise Tax money comes from other developers doing business in the city, who pay a tax to help fund future affordable housing projects. The award requires the development to remain as affordable housing for 60 years. The $400,000 loan is due when the affordability period ends.

The project site is on the northwest corner of Southeast Rivergreen Avenue and Southeast Midvale Drive. The 60-unit development would include a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for people at or below 60% of the area median income, according to a city document.

With an area median income of $85,000, that means a Corvallis family of four making $51,000 or less annually would qualify.

“We’re in a housing crisis,” Councilor Charles Maughan said. “In the past, when tax credit funds were already set at 60%, that was low, low-income. Now, it’s really workforce housing. I’ve heard recently that 66% of people who work in Corvallis don’t live here. We desperately need this housing.”

In a phone interview, Olson said the apartments, which will be eligible for Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8), would have a monthly cost of $956 for one-bedrooms, $1,147 for two-bedrooms, and $1,326 for three-bedrooms. She said households with Section 8 vouchers pay 30% of their income on rent.

“Qualifying individuals typically make less than $17 per hour and work jobs in the local community, which include restaurants, grocery stores, and various entry-level and service industry jobs,” developer’s funding application states.

The developer plans on working with community partners to feature resident services that may include health and wellness, budgeting, credit and finance, energy assistance, legal protection, mediation, eviction prevention, and employment and career advancement, according to the funding application.

The application also mentions a shortage of affordable housing options in Oregon, particularly for historically underserved and low-income communities. The applicant cites an Oregon Housing and Community Services report that Corvallis is the state’s most rent-burdened community.

The applicant also cites an Oregon Housing Alliance report which concluded Benton County faces a deficit of more than 4,500 affordable units available to individuals and families. The organization reports that close to 40% of renters are paying more than 50% of their income in Benton County.

In April, Green Light Development plans to apply for state resources, including Local Innovation Fast Track funds, 4% Low Income Housing Tax Credits, and construction and permanent debt, according to city documents, which say the local funding would demonstrate support which would be helpful in leveraging state and federal resources.

The developer plans to reach slightly more than $20 million for the project by combining the $400,000 from Corvallis with $6.4 million in Local Innovation Fast Track loan funds, $6.8 million in permanent loan financing, and $6.06 million in 4% Low Income Housing Tax Credits equity, as well as $512,162 from a deferred development fee.

During the meeting the council also voted unanimously to enter contract negotiations to accept a $1 million state grant to address housing insecurity, the lack of affordable housing or homelessness. The money stems from Senate Bill 5561, which appropriated million-dollar awards to more than a dozen cities for housing issues.

The one-time funds must be spent by the end of June 2023. The Neighborhood Housing and Services Division will send a distribution plan to the City Council once it’s finalized. The council is also expected in the near future to discuss dispersing $1.9 million in federal funds for social services.

“The more money the better when it comes to this,” Councilor Gabe Shepherd said. “I’m glad that we have this influx of cash, and I think it’s going to great causes. I have full confidence in our staff to make sure it gets where it needs to go.”

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

