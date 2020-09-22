2019 CCO stats released

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon coordinated care organizations released its 2019 metrics report detailing the results of the state’s pay-for-performance incentive program.

To earn full incentive payments, CCOs are required to meet benchmarks on at least 12 of 16 metrics.

Locally, Trillium had 10.3% enrollment through Dec. 2019 while Willamette Valley Community Health had 11.2% enrollment. And of the pool payments — incentive payments established by the Oregon Health Authority divided among CCOs based on membership — Trillium received over $13 million and Willamette Valley Community Health received just over $18 million.

"Oregon’s quality incentive program continues to play a key role in improving health outcomes and the care received by our more than 1 million members," said Jeremy Vandehey, OHA's director of health policy and analytics. "As individuals and families begin to re-engage with the health system after the significant disruption caused by COVID-19, these quality measures will help us see how effective CCOs are in connecting people to the care they need during challenging times."