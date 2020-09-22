2019 CCO stats released

Oregon coordinated care organizations released its 2019 metrics report detailing the results of the state’s pay-for-performance incentive program.
To earn full incentive payments, CCOs are required to meet benchmarks on at least 12 of 16 metrics.
Locally, Trillium had 10.3% enrollment through Dec. 2019 while Willamette Valley Community Health had 11.2% enrollment. And of the pool payments — incentive payments established by the Oregon Health Authority divided among CCOs based on membership — Trillium received over $13 million and Willamette Valley Community Health received just over $18 million.
"Oregon’s quality incentive program continues to play a key role in improving health outcomes and the care received by our more than 1 million members," said Jeremy Vandehey, OHA's director of health policy and analytics. "As individuals and families begin to re-engage with the health system after the significant disruption caused by COVID-19, these quality measures will help us see how effective CCOs are in connecting people to the care they need during challenging times."
The report also details health data points from the year, notably including three new measurements in 2019: percentage of children in foster care who received timely mental, physical and dental care and new metrics surrounding ER visits by mental health patients and smoking statistics.
“Additionally,” the report noted, “2019 was the first year postpartum care was included in the Quality Incentive Program. All but two CCOs achieved the benchmark or improvement target. This was also the first year timeliness of prenatal care was no longer an incentive measure. Statewide performance on this measure dropped by 12 percentage points, and no CCOs demonstrated improvement on the rate of women receiving timely prenatal care.”
The report can be viewed in its entirety here.
