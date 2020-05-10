2 Towns Ciderhouse now making, donating hand sanitizer throughout mid-valley during crisis

“There have definitely been some challenges,” Sarnoff-Wood said. “Luckily for us, our scale is quite a bit larger, so we have more reach. It could touch a pretty sizable portion of the population.”

Marketing manager Madison Shirley said the ciderhouse is also in talks to provide bottles of hand sanitizer at the local farmers markets.

Sarnoff-Wood said the hand sanitizer production and delivery service has brought his business back up from a rough start. Initially at the beginning of the pandemic, he said, some employee wages were cut. Now paychecks are back to normal and staff have been able to transition into non-traditional roles.

“Right now it’s pretty labor-intensive and a lot of work for our team,” Sarnoff-Wood said. But, “We’ve been very fortunate and we can say we haven’t had to lay anybody off.”

Distilleries like Spiritopia and Vivacity Spirits had an earlier jump on the wave of local businesses making homemade hand sanitizer. But, non-distilleries like 2 Towns had to get a bit creative.

Around the beginning of March, Sarnoff-Wood said he wanted to learn more about the manufacture and distribution of hand sanitizer.