2 Towns Ciderhouse acquires Nectar Creek Meadery, plans relaunch

Long before they both became mainstays in the Northwest beverage scene, Lee Larsen and Phil Lorenz were college buddies making home brew together and dreaming up business ideas.
Larsen, the co-founder and CEO of 2 Towns Ciderhouse, and Lorenz, the co-founder of Nectar Creek Meadery, have known each other since preschool and attended Oregon State University together. They had a similar passion for creating high-end adult beverages and joked about collaborating within the industry someday.
Now, at long last, the two will get the chance to do just that.
Last week, 2 Towns announced that it has acquired Nectar Creek and will be producing its mead at its Corvallis facility. The purchase price was not disclosed. Nectar Creek closed the doors of its Philomath facility last fall, but will now relaunch with the backing of one of the largest cider brands in the U.S.
“Back then, we were young and we hadn’t been jaded by the world yet — to be able to have literally joked about something like this and then have it come true in real life is pretty cool,” Lorenz said. “We’re excited to be able to treat the local community to more mead and work with the 2 Towns team to perpetuate this thing that everyone has worked so hard at.”
The move is intended to provide a distribution surge for Nectar Creek, which has built a loyal following in the local community, but, Lorenz admits, struggled to break into the wholesale market.
“We now have an expanded distribution network with their sales team, and we think it’s going to be a great opportunity to get the product that we’ve always believed in into the hands of more and more people,” said Lorenz, who will also be joining 2 Towns as a brand manager.
For 2 Towns, adding mead to its product roster could prove to be a big step toward cracking into a niche market. Larsen compared the current mead market to where the cider market was 10 years ago, before it experienced a boom.
“Mead is an amazing product that a lot of people just haven’t tried because there hasn't been a national player making mead,” Larsen said. “There are amazing meaderies all over the U.S., but they are very small-scale. … We believe that a lot of people, if they had the opportunity to try it, would really be excited about it. That’s kind of why we’re so excited, because we think we can take their amazing products and help bring them to market in a way they haven't before.”
Nectar Creek’s soft relaunch will begin this month when two offerings become available exclusively out of 2 Towns’ Corvallis taproom and local delivery program. Top Bar (coffee) and Nectarade (lemon-lime) will both be available in 500-milliliter bottles.
In August, 2 Towns will roll out a third mead variety — Cluster (strawberry-hibiscus). Then, in September, Nectar Creek will get a full-scale relaunch when six-packs of cans will be available through 2 Towns’ distribution network.
“It really is like a dream come true,” Larsen said.
Although the merger marks the first time Larsen and Lorenz have officially worked together at the same company, they have been supporting each other's startups for years. When it was founded, Nectar Creek operated out of 2 Towns’ original production facility — a former taxi garage that was outfitted with brewing equipment.
“We were always lending each other a helping hand, them mostly leading us a helping hand — sort of like our bigger brother in business,” Lorenz said of 2 Towns. “When times got tough for us, we leaned on them.”
Lorenz founded Nectar Creek with his brother, Nick, but he said Nick is “pursuing another adventure that he is very excited about,” and that he will not be involved with the relaunch at this time.
Since 2 Towns announced the merger, Lorenz said Nectar Creek has received a strong outpouring of support from the community.
“It’s warming to my heart,” Lorenz said. “It’s literally brought tears to my eyes, just seeing how many people are so excited. The world is full of uncertainty right now. … To be able to make an announcement that seems to have such a positive impact on so many people is pretty special.”
