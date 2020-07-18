2 Towns Ciderhouse acquires Nectar Creek Meadery, plans relaunch

The move is intended to provide a distribution surge for Nectar Creek, which has built a loyal following in the local community, but, Lorenz admits, struggled to break into the wholesale market.

“We now have an expanded distribution network with their sales team, and we think it’s going to be a great opportunity to get the product that we’ve always believed in into the hands of more and more people,” said Lorenz, who will also be joining 2 Towns as a brand manager.

For 2 Towns, adding mead to its product roster could prove to be a big step toward cracking into a niche market. Larsen compared the current mead market to where the cider market was 10 years ago, before it experienced a boom.

“Mead is an amazing product that a lot of people just haven’t tried because there hasn't been a national player making mead,” Larsen said. “There are amazing meaderies all over the U.S., but they are very small-scale. … We believe that a lot of people, if they had the opportunity to try it, would really be excited about it. That’s kind of why we’re so excited, because we think we can take their amazing products and help bring them to market in a way they haven't before.”